Transgender NCAA Swimmer Lia Thomas Embraces Domestic Terror Group Antifa

Controversial NCAA swimming champion Lia Thomas is stirring the pot once again, this time by posting images to social media showing him modeling a militaristic t-shirt in support of the domestic terror group Antifa.

Thomas is seen in the photo wearing dark sunglasses and the Antifa shirt, reading “Antifa Super Solder,” along with a bondage-style, military-esque leather gear. He is also holding up his hand in a mock peace sign.

#Trans swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas, has now embraced the #Trantifa branding in new photos posted on social media. Trans violent militancy is the current focus of #Antifa. They believe that critics of trans ideology should be silenced, maimed or murdered. Some… pic.twitter.com/qlU0jQXlbK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2023

Antifa is widely considered a domestic terror group and has been at the forefront of destructive protests that resulted in millions in property damage for over a decade.

The image was shared on Instagram by Thomas’ partner Gwen Luxemburg, whose account is set to private.

Thomas is, of course, the University of Pennsylvania swimmer who, for three years, competed with little distinction on the school’s men’s swim team but suddenly jumped to race-winning status after “transitioning” to a woman and joining the school’s women’s swim team.

UPenn allowed Thomas to claim to be a transgender athlete and compete with the women despite opposition by the women on the team and also despite the fact that Thomas has not gone to the length of having transition surgery and still sports his male genitalia.

Thomas met opposition from many, including famed tennis star Martina Navratilova who blasted UPenn for submitting Thomas’ name for the NCAA “Woman of the Year” award.

Former NCAA swimming champ Riley Gaines also insisted that many people inside the world of NCAA swimming opposed Thomas’ inclusion in women’s sports but were afraid to speak up over fear of being attacked by the left-wing cancel culture and in some cases, even losing their jobs.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston