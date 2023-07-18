VIDEO: Novak Djokovic Hit with Record Fine After Smashing Racket

The racket that Novak Djokovic broke at Wimbledon is going to end up costing him…a lot.

The Serbian tennis sensation smashed the racket in disgust on Saturday after losing the third game in the fifth set of his epic match with Carlos Alcaraz.

After losing his top spot as Wimbledon champ, Djokovic found out he was going to lose some money as well. The former champ was fined $8,000 for smashing the racket.

Djokovic has a net worth of $240 million. So, the financial hit is not crippling, to say the least. The loss, however, hits a lot harder. Djokovic hadn’t lost at Wimbledon’s Centre Court in a decade before his loss to Alcaraz.