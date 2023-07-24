Bills’ Nyhiem Hines Out for the Season After Being Hit by Jet Ski

Bills running back Nyhiem Hines will reportedly miss the entire 2023 season after he was struck while “sitting stationary” on a jet ski by another rider.

The Bills runner suffered a “significant injury” but not a life-threatening injury, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

The Bills acquired Hines in a midseason trade with the Colts. He didn’t tote the rock a lot for Buffalo last year. In fact, he only had six carries from scrimmage.

However, he did have two kick returns for touchdowns, including a return of the opening kickoff in the Bills’ first game after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in early January.

While Hines may not be missed on the starting offense, the starting offense will definitely miss the 29.2 yards he averaged on kick returns. Duke Johnson and Isaiah McKenzie were the only other Bills players to return multiple kicks in 2022, and neither is currently on the roster, according to Bleacher Report.

So, the Bills have some work to do.