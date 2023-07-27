WNBA Star Riquna Williams Arrested for Allegedly Hitting, Strangling Wife

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested on Tuesday for domestic violence after allegedly beating and strangling her wife, according to police reports.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department(LVMPD), at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Williams’ wife told the Aces star that she “wanted a break from the relationship.” In addition, Williams’ wife accused her of being “unfaithful in their marriage.”

As the alleged victim began packing her things to leave, she alleges that the WNBA champion “grabbed her by her shirt and violently threw her to the ground.” She then claims that Williams began choking her and said, “I’ll kill you here and walk to the jail myself.”

Williams then reportedly gathered her wife’s cell phone, identification, and credit card and left the residence. According to the report, Williams later returned to the residence, argued again with her wife, and then left before being arrested.

The LVMPD report shows that Williams accused her wife of being the “primary aggressor” in the incident. She also accused her wife of not being faithful in the marriage.

The Aces have barred Williams from team activities pending the outcome of the investigation.

“As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind. At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities,” the team said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation. We are currently gathering more information, and as such we will not have any further comments at this time.”

This is not Williams’ first brush with the law regarding domestic violence. In 2019, she was arrested for domestic battery and released without bail.

Williams is charged with multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, assault with a weapon, and coercion with the threat or use of physical force. In addition, she also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

Williams has been in the WNBA for nine years and has spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Aces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report