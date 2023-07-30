Report: Daredevil Frenchman Plunges to Death from Hong Kong High-Rise

A Frenchman known for daredevil climbing stunts reportedly died Thursday after falling from a building in Hong Kong, and police are now investigating.

Remi Lucidi was pronounced dead at the scene after plunging from a building in the Tregunter Tower complex, according to a Straits Times article published Sunday.

An image shows the 30-year-old taking a photo of himself during one of his apparent stunts:

Now, law enforcement is working to determine if the young man lost his life as he performed “extreme sports,” the outlet stated.

On what appears to be his Instagram page, Lucidi describes himself as a photographer who is based in Hong Kong. The last image posted was on Monday and is titled “Hong Kong.”

The last time the man was reportedly seen alive was Thursday evening, when he was spotted knocking on a window at the 68th story of the tower, the Times article said.

Someone inside the building apparently called first responders because it was possible Lucidi had become trapped outside the window.

At the scene, officials recovered the man’s camera which apparently had clips of extreme sports on it, along with his identification card.

Lucidi previously scaled high-rises across the globe, and one image apparently shows him on a building in Ukraine:

Another post shows him on top of a structure in Poland:

On July 17, Lucidi apparently checked into a hostel in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Times article noted.

On Thursday evening, he reportedly told a security guard at the tower he was there to visit someone he knew on the 40th story.

However, “He had taken the lift up before the guard realised the resident did not know Mr Lucidi, the Times report said, adding that he was “captured by the security camera getting out of the lift on the 49th storey, and was later spotted on the building’s top floor staircase.”

The floor’s lock was reportedly found broken open, and it was not long before Lucidi’s body was discovered on the ground floor.

In 2012, another Frenchman, identified as Alain Robert, climbed most of a 1,280-foot-tall tower in China over the course of about two hours, according to Breitbart News.