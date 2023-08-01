Tiger Woods Added to PGA Tour Policy Board to Give Players Greater Power Over the Direction of the Sport

The players have spoken, and the PGA Tour has listened.

Tiger Woods has been officially added to the PGA Tour’s all-important policy board after more than forty Tour members signed a letter demanding his inclusion.

It is hoped by the players that Woods’ appointment will give them more say over the future of the sport, in particular as it pertains to the PGA Tour navigating the process of its historic merger with LIV Golf.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round before the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Woods’ presence on the board will bring the number of player directors to six. A significant number since it will mark the first time that player directors will outnumber independent directors.

“This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors, and players,” Woods said in a statement.

“The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan addresses the media during a press conference before the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Woods was a PGA Tour loyalist during the supposed war between the Tour and LIV Golf. Now that it turns out the Tour was working out a merger deal with LIV while pretending to oppose the Saudi-backed group. Woods will presumably adopt a decided pro-PGA Tour stance and argue vociferously for more control in the merger with LIV.

In a statement, Woods said the players will do their best to ensure any changes in tour operations are in the best interests of everyone, the Associated Press reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

