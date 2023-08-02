WATCH: Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Tells Dal Prescott to ‘Shut Yo B*tch A** Up!’ in Heated Training Camp Exchange

Dak Prescott is developing a give-and-take relationship with his defensive backs.

On Monday, videos emerged on Twitter of Prescott giving his secondary the football after an ill-advised pass was picked off. On Tuesday, we saw a video of Prescott taking abuse from star corner Trevon Diggs who told his QB to shut his “b*tch a** up!”

Prescott decided to carry the ball himself during one sequence. After avoiding one defender Prescott was confronted in the end zone by Diggs, who had an unfriendly greeting for him.

“Shut yo b—h a– up,” Diggs shouted at Diggs.

Cowboys defense getting chirpy with Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/9pEcnXzWZx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 1, 2023

Prescott also had an unintelligible exchange with safety Malik Hooker. But, whatever was said, it probably wasn’t friendly either.

Here is one of the interceptions Prescott threw on Monday.

Malik Hooker with an interception on a pass downfield intended for Brandin Cooks.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/6VI50R7rkT — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 31, 2023

The Cowboys’ signal-caller was turnover-prone last season. In only 12 starts, he threw a whopping 15 picks. That performance prompted Prescott to vow to “lessen” his interception numbers in an interview with ESPN last week.

That will be needed if Dallas intends to beat the 49ers, the team that has knocked them out of the playoffs the last two seasons. So far, it doesn’t look like Prescott is on track to do that.