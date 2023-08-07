Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Says One Day He’ll ‘Disappear’ to Africa

Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has an adventurous spirit. How adventurous? Adventurous enough that he one day plans to “disappear” to Africa.

In an interview with GQ, Parsons was asked where he would like to visit when he next gets the opportunity. For Parsons, it was a simple answer: Africa.

“Africa,” Parsons said. “I’ve been telling my friends that one day I’m gonna disappear, and you’ll see me in Africa. I’m big on disappearing. I just want to experience the culture the best I can, really. Don’t think about it, just wake up and say, ‘This is what I’m gonna do today.’”

Of course, Parsons’ aspirations are not confined to experiencing and exploring other cultures. He would like also to experience being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Though, merely getting into the Hall of Fame doesn’t sound like it will be enough for the All-Pro.

“When you talk about great careers, when you talk about the Hall of Fame, like I don’t think I just want to make the Hall of Fame. I just want to be known as one of the greatest Hall of Famers.”

Parsons continued, “There’s categories to everything. There’s good. There’s great and there’s like, perfect. When you talk about me, I don’t want to just be mentioned in the Hall of Fame. Yeah, that’s a great accolade, but I want to be one of the greatest in the Hall of Fame.”

In a way, the comments mirror those of former Cowboy Deion Sanders, who has argued for an “upper room” to the Hall of Fame reserved for players who “changed the game.”

Parsons is definitely doing his part to make it to the “upper room,” if there ever is one.

In only two years, Parsons has recorded 26.5 sacks, won the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, and has been selected as an AP All-Pro.