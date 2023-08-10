Former NFL CB Buster Skrine Busted in Canada on Multiple Fraud Charges

Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine was busted at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday as he attempted to enter the United States, allegedly possessing thousands of dollars in stolen money from fraudulent bank transactions.

Skrine stands accused of using fraudulent checks to open accounts at various banks and withdrawing money before the checks cleared. Altogether, Skrine is accused of defrauding banks of over $100,000.

Skrine is facing 15 different charges related to financial crime. As Pro Football Talk reports, the charges are “four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making false statements to produce money, three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, and one count of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000.”

Canadian police believe the former NFL player employed the scheme at multiple banks, primarily in the Durham region in Ontario, over nine months.

Skrine was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 5th round of the 2011 draft. During his 11-year career, he played for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans. He has not played since the 2021 season.

He earned more than $40 million during his playing career.