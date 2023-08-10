Raiders’ Maxx Crosby: ‘I Don’t Do this to Not make the Playoffs — I’m Sick of that Sh*t’

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is not being secretive about his goals for the upcoming season.

In a press conference on Thursday, the star defensive end said he trains year-round to make the playoffs and is not interested in missing the playoffs again. In fact, he says he’s sick of that “sh*t.”

“You know, for me, I just worry about the day. I’m worried about getting better today and then tomorrow when it gets here, I’m worried about that,” Crosby said in his press conference. “Every single day, I come in here, I think about winning. I don’t do this year ‘round to come in and not make the playoffs — I’m sick of that shit. And I want to keep winning.

“I want to get back in the playoffs. I want to be in Cincinnati on the road in a hostile environment — that’s why I play the game. That’s why I work the way I work. I come here and I do this all year. And, like I said, I want to win championships. I want to be at the top of the game. I want to be the No. 1 guy, regardless of position. But I work for that every single day.

“So, yeah, I’m fired up for this organization. I love all the people in here. And I’m really just trying to be my best version of myself and lead by example.”

Crosby is indeed at the top of his game. A defender who flew a bit under the radar in the 2019 NFL Draft for various reasons, the Eastern Michigan product has flourished and become one of the top pass rushers in the league.

Last year, Crosby had 12.5 sacks for the Raiders last season and has amassed 37.5 for his career. However, the Raiders are also in arguably the toughest division in football with the defending champion Chiefs, the Chargers, and what should be an improved Broncos squad.