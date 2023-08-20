WATCH — ‘Like Halftime Entertainment!’: 49ers Fans Brawl During Game

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers got extremely testy with each other while watching a preseason game against the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday.

A big fight broke out in the stands at Levi’s Stadium during the event, and one man was left bloodied, Outkick reported Sunday.

Video footage of the incident shows a man in a white jersey and a man wearing a red jersey getting into a physical altercation as the crowd around them shouts and boos:

Fight breaks out at the 49ers and Broncos game last night 👊 pic.twitter.com/p2RooLK038 — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) August 20, 2023

Other fans tried to separate them, but at one point, the man in the red jersey appears to clock another man wearing a white t-shirt. The man in the t-shirt disappears for a second, then pops back up again and apparently begins fighting with another person in the crowd.

A woman appears to be shouting, “Stop! Stop!” at the man in the red jersey as the other fans watch the scene unfold.

A close-up video of the man in the white t-shirt shows him with what appears to be blood all over his teeth.

As he is escorted away from his seat and out of the stands, what looks like blood spatter is on his shirt:

WATCH: HUGE BREAKOUT FIGHT 49ers vs Broncos. pic.twitter.com/whpfKt65lM — JESEBIL M. GREENE (@JesebilG) August 20, 2023

Social media users were quick to comment on the fight, one person writing, “Going to an @nfl game is dangerous,” while someone else said, “This is like half time entertainment!!!”

“They were probably bored,” yet another user replied.

A similar incident happened in September after a Lions and Eagles game when their fans brawled at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, according to Breitbart News.

Video footage shows numerous fans beating each other up on the pavement outside as bystanders watched in horror:

Lions football is back baby pic.twitter.com/Mi8vvjx8WS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2022

“It is not known if any arrests were made or if the police were even called,” the outlet said.