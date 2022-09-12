WATCH: Lions, Eagles Fans Brawl After Bitter Season-Opening Loss

Ford Field
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The Lions and Eagles had a spirited football game on the field Sunday. Then, once that was over, their fans turned around and beat the hell out of each other.

This first fight had the potential to turn into a small-scale riot.

In this video, we see the results of a fight that definitely got bloody.

It is not known if any arrests were made or if the police were even called. Ford Field will not get a break from the action, however. The Lions will welcome their Commanders to the not-so-friendly confines next week.



