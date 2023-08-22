PGA Tour Golfer Erik Compton Arrested on Domestic Abuse and Robbery Charges

PGA Tour Golfer Erik Compton was arrested on Sunday on domestic abuse charges, according to reports.

The pro golfer was accused of throwing his wife into a wall at their Miami-Dade home. She also told police that he threw her phone into their pool, WSVN TV reported.

PGA golfer Erik Compton was arrested over the weekend for allegedly throwing his wife into a wall and her cellphone into their SW Miami-Dade pool, as the two argued. He was taken to jail by Miami-Dade Police and charged with domestic battery and strong arm robbery. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/gTel03MZTx — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 21, 2023

A police report says that officers found the couple were arguing about “relationship issues” when the golfer’s wife began using her phone to record their argument. Police say that she told them Compton grabbed his wife by the shoulders and shoved her into a wall.

The police report added that the woman had “small bruises on her left arm.”

The incident reportedly occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Compton home in the 6800 block of Southwest 70th Avenue in the Glenvar Heights area, according to WPLG-TV.

Compton’s wife reportedly fled the home and called the police from a friend’s house.

“Compton finished T-29 and T-63 in his two starts on the PGA Tour in 2023. The 43-year-old has recorded five Top 5 finishes in 168 career starts on Tour, including a T-2 finish in the 2014 U.S. Open,” Outkick reported.

Compton’s best earning year was 2014, when he earned $1,856,976. More recently, in 2021, he earned $68,438, and so far this year, he has made $43,057, according to Sportrac.

The 43-year-old golfer was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy as a child and has undergone two heart transplants, one in 1992 and another in 2008.

“In two Tour starts this year, Compton finished T-29 at the Corales Puntacana Championship and T-63 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He missed the cut in his lone pair of starts last season at the Honda Classic and Charles Schwab and hasn’t played in more than two events since the 2015-16 season,” USA Today reported.

