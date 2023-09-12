WATCH: Packers Fans Apparently Cheer After Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

The hopes and dreams of Jets fans took a sudden and dramatic turn for the worst on Monday night as legendary QB Aaron Rodgers fell to the turf, suffering from what appears to be a season-ending injury.

Meanwhile, roughly 900 miles west of them, a thunderous cheer went up among Packers fans at a Milwaukee area bar that was offering free beer if Rodgers started the game and the Jets lost.

As CBS58 reporter in Milwaukee A.J. Bayatpour shows in these videos, the crowd cheered when Rodgers was sacked and after they realized he was hurt.

The reaction to Aaron Rodgers leaving the game: pic.twitter.com/vk1Hupkw9p — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 12, 2023

But why were they cheering? Were they cheering because Rodgers got hurt? Or were they cheering for free beer? Most were likely cheering for the free beer. However, because the free beer was coming at the expense of an injured Aaron Rodgers, they were also clearly showing they were at least indifferent to the QB who helped give them a Super Bowl, 148 wins, and nearly 20 years of his career.

No official word has been released regarding the extent of Rodgers’ injuries. But it is believed that he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.