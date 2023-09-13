Dylan Mulvaney Wants to Do ‘Epic’ Super Bowl Beer Ad After Bud Light Fiasco

GettyImages-1466709939
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender TikTok influencer who almost single-handedly destroyed Bud Light and sent owner Anheuser-Busch into billions in financial losses, is pleading for someone to hire him for an “epic” beer commercial for an upcoming Super Bowl.

In a new interview with The Cut, Mulvaney said he hopes he gets a big Super Bowl ad in “about ten years.”

“Maybe it’d be epic … if in like 10 years I got to do a beer commercial for a Super Bowl,” he said in the Wednesday interview.

Mulvaney also notes that he was shocked by how swift and decisive the backlash was for his brief but disastrous partnership with Bud Light.

Dylan Mulvaney accepts the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator onstage during the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in...

Dylan Mulvaney accepts the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator onstage during the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I think that some trans elders probably looked at me this last year and were like, ‘B—h. You have so far to go.’ I think they probably saw what has happened to me these last few months coming,” he said.

Bud Light suffered an immediate and entirely organic boycott starting in April, immediately after Mulvaney posted a video of him drinking the beer and showing off a can with his face on it that was specially made for him by the beer brand.

The boycott was so devastating for Bud Light that it was toppled as the top-selling beer in the country and has now suffered what many industry experts now say is a permanent decline.

Sign disparaging Bud Light beer is seen along a country road on April 21, 2023 in Arco, Idaho. Anheuser-Busch, the brewer of Bud Light has faced...

A sign disparaging Bud Light beer is seen along a country road on April 21, 2023, in Arco, Idaho. Anheuser-Busch, the brewer of Bud Light, has faced backlash after the company sponsored two Instagram posts from a transgender woman. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Mulvaney immediately went quiet on social media until a few months later when he returned bemoaning the “transphobia” he was suffering. And he also blasted Bud Light for not standing up loud and proud in his favor.

Mulvaney says he hopes that years from now, his troubles will seem quaint.

“I think hopefully years from now we’ll look back on this time period and be like, ‘What the f–k was that?'” he told The Cut.

“I don’t like taking myself too seriously. I want to be the funny one,” he said, adding, “I don’t want to be the one that’s scared, the one who’s controversial — that word, controversial, drives me f–king insane. What really makes me controversial? That I’m trans? That I’m hyperfeminine? That I make jokes? That I overshare? Because I actually like being myself or that, God forbid, I’m happy?”

“Maybe that’s what makes me controversial. I don’t think I’ve actually fucked up majorly. I think that the world is fucked up. Cheers to that,” he concluded.

Bud Light has yet to recover — in fact, its sales continue to decline — and now rival beer brand Modelo is the top-selling beer in the U.S.A.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.