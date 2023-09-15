Police Shed Light on Lincoln Reilly’s Claim that OU Fans Attempted to Burglarize His House After Accepting USC Job

USC head coach Lincoln Reilly recently claimed that angry Oklahoma fans attempted to burglarize his home after announcing his decision to leave Norman to coach the Trojans in 2021.

Now, police in Oklahoma are revealing details of what they know about what actually happened.

The accusations against Sooner fans were disclosed in an interview with Graham Bensinger that was released in June. In that interview, Riley claimed there were “multiple break-in attempts” at his residence after fans learned of his plans to depart.

“(I) had a lot of different people trying to break into the house the days after it happened,” Riley said. “And 95 percent of the fans and people out there at Oklahoma or anybody else are great. You typically always have that percentage that at times take it too far. Obviously, this was one of those instances.”

However, the Norman Police Department does not have a record of an attempted break-in at the Riley residence.

As USA Today Sports reports, “…two service calls were made on Dec. 17 and 19 by someone at the Riley residence, which is located in a gated community off Rock Creek Road and 48th Ave. NW.”

The report further states that the caller told the police of “suspicious activity.” Specifically, the caller told of a black Cadillac Escalade “driving by the house.”

Norman Police Public Information Officer Sarah Schettler says, “NPD does not have any further incidents, case reports, or investigations involving Lincoln Riley or either of the above-mentioned addresses during the November to December 2021 time period.”

Riley also says he abandoned plans to have his two daughters finish school in Norman due to concerns over their safety after the “break-in” attempt.

“I didn’t care about the house,” Riley said of the decision process to bring his daughter to Los Angeles sooner than expected. “I didn’t care about anything else, just their safety. … And as that stuff transpired, we said, ‘No, we’ve got to get them the hell out of here as fast as we can.'”

The Sooners went 55-10 during Riley’s five seasons in Oklahoma.