A New England Patriots fan died at Gillette Stadium after a scuffle with another fan in the stands on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Dead is 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire, who was caught up in a fracas that turned to physical violence during the game.

The altercation occurred in the fourth quarter and was allegedly the culmination of a series of taunts and arguments between the deceased and an unnamed Miami Dolphins fan who was sitting a few rows away from Mooney.

“By the fourth quarter it had just kind of come to blows,” said witness Joe Kilmartin, according to CBS News.

CBS noted video recorded by Kilmartin shows the moment the Dolphins fan approached Mooney and delivered a few punches that left the Pats fan unconscious.

During Sunday Night Football a 30 year season holder & a patriots fan passed away while getting knocked out by a Dolphins fan, falling & never gaining consciousness back. RIP Dale Mooney and prayers to his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lusYe9kmnY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 19, 2023

“Then you saw a fan deliver two punches to the victim, a Dolphins fan, he was wearing a Dolphins jersey, and the victim just kind of slumped over at that point in his seat,” Kilmartin said of his video.

Another witness added, “At one point one came down to the other one’s row and it got more physical, just pushing and shoving, grabbing jerseys or whatever, but I only saw one punch, but I definitely saw the punch and the gentleman was knocked out in one punch, it was a pretty vicious punch.”

First responders tried to revive Mooney at the stadium, but were unsuccessful. He was rushed to an Attleboro hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

“He kind of looked lifeless leaving, it was definitely sad, nobody goes to the game to witness a fight like that,” Kilmartin exclaimed.

The Massachusetts State Police Department is investigating the incident but as yet no charges charges have been filed.

Mooney’s body will be autopsied to find the exact cause of death, but thus far authorities are calling the fan’s death a “medical incident.”

Mooney was the father of two boys and a lifelong Patriots fan. His wife eulogized him as a man with a big heart who wouldn’t hurt anyone.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston