6 College Men Expelled After Masturbation Stunt During Women’s Volleyball Game

Six students from Santo Amaro University have been expelled after a viral video emerged of their disgusting masturbation stunt performed on the sidelines during a women’s volleyball game.

The university in São Paulo, Brazil, expelled the students this month in response to the outrage, even though the students perpetrated the incident back in April, according to the New York Post.

Members of the school’s men’s futsal team — a version of indoor soccer — are seen on the video standing on the sidelines with their shorts down around their ankles, fondling themselves and pretending to masturbate as the women play volleyball on the court.

E até o momento a Universidade de Santo Amaro – Unisa, não se manifestou. Passando o pano real para um episódio ridículo desse. pic.twitter.com/fX7bZ88kaV — Clairton (@cl4irton) September 18, 2023

Then, after the game, the video shows the men running out onto the court and continuing their faux masturbation stunt as shocked onlookers cringe.

Estudantes de medicina da Universidade Santo Amaro realizaram uma masturbação coletiva durante uma partida de Volei feminino. O ato foi apelidado de “punhetaço”, diga sua opinião, como serão esses futuros médicos ? Ah o amor! pic.twitter.com/9rgu8bUYA7 — Thaismuquici o retorno! (@thaismuquici2) September 18, 2023

The school confirmed that the stunt happened in April, but the video only just this week went viral.

The school also announced that six students have been expelled but did not publicly name them.

“Unisa, an institution with more than 55 years of history, vehemently repudiates this type of behavior, completely antagonistic to its history and values,” the school said in a statement.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva blasted the horrid display, as did Camilo Santana, the country’s head of education.

“A disgusting, unacceptable episode, the behavior of young people who are at the university, who intend to be doctors and take care of people,” Santana said.

“I vehemently repudiate what happened. It is unacceptable for future doctors to act with such disrespect for women and civility.”

The Brazilian Ministry of Women also blasted the actions of the students.

“Breaking centuries of a misogynistic culture is a constant task that requires a careful look at all types of gender-based violence,” the women’s ministry said in a statement. “Attitudes like that of medical students at Unisa can never be normalized — they must be combatted with the rigor of the law.”

The São Paulo Civil Police has also announced that it has opened an investigation into the shocking incident. Convictions on the public indecency charges could bring three months to up to a year in prison.

