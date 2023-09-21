‘I’m Setting Things Up for the Younger Generation’: NFL Trans Cheerleader Seeks to Inspire Youth

The NFL’s first transgender cheerleader is speaking out. Not only is he voicing opposition to bans on hormonal therapy and supporting males competing in women’s sports. He’s also saying he wants his story to serve as an inspiration for trans kids.

Justine Lindsay, a cheerleader on the Carolina Panthers TopCats squad, recently gave an interview to Elle magazine in which he explained what he sees as the historical significance of his position.

“Everything that I’m going through now, it’s bigger than me,” he told Elle. “I’m setting things up for the younger generation. No one is going to stop this show.”

Lindsay sees becoming a cheerleader as proof that trans people can do anything.

“I want to change the narrative for my trans sisters and brothers, just to let them know that if you have a goal, go for it,” he said. “Turn that dream into a reality. Be an NFL cheerleader, or a doctor or a nurse or whatever you set your mind to.”

However, despite Lindsay’s “no limits” hopes for trans youth, some states are limiting the ability of trans athletes to play in girls’ and women’s sports. For example, states such as North Carolina have enacted a Fairness in Women’s Sports Act to keep males from competing against females. Lindsay disapproves of this law.

“I will fight this until I can’t fight anymore,” Lindsay said of the act. “It saddens me to see it.”

Speaking of his TopCats team, which has two other male members, Chris Crawford and Tyrese Neale, Lindsay says the cheer squad represents the ideal.

“We are a true example of what a great team looks like, and other teams can build off of that,” Lindsay said, “as long as these knees can drop it low and bring it up slow, I’ll be dancing.”