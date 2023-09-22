NFL Fans Put ESPN’s Bart Scott on Blast for Insensitive ‘Joke’ About Trevon Diggs’s Injury

Warner Todd Huston

On Friday, ESPN analyst and former NFL player Bart Scott was heard making light of the season-ending injury suffered by Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs only the day before. Still, fans berated Scott for his insensitive comments.

Scott’s misfired joke came during Friday morning’s broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, where he noted that Digg’s injury is a “serious blow to Dallas.”

But then he had to add: “Like Stephen A always says, ‘Just wait. Something bad always happens.'”

But even Stephen A. Smith had to rebuke Scott, saying he wouldn’t be joking about a season-ending injury.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark agreed and added, “No, don’t start that. Don’t start that.”

Many fans jumped to social media to put Scott on blast for joking about a serious injury less than 24 hours after it occurred.

Dallas Cowboys player Micah Parsons, for one, slammed Scott’s quip as “lame asf!”

“This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!” Parsons wrote on X.

Many others piled on Scott for the joke:

Not everyone agreed that Scott was so far out of line, though. Former sports reporter Jason Whitlock called the attacks on Scott an example of the “feminization” of sports.

