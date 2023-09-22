NFL Fans Put ESPN’s Bart Scott on Blast for Insensitive ‘Joke’ About Trevon Diggs’s Injury

On Friday, ESPN analyst and former NFL player Bart Scott was heard making light of the season-ending injury suffered by Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs only the day before. Still, fans berated Scott for his insensitive comments.

Scott’s misfired joke came during Friday morning’s broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, where he noted that Digg’s injury is a “serious blow to Dallas.”

But then he had to add: “Like Stephen A always says, ‘Just wait. Something bad always happens.'”

Once again, Bart Scott with an epic L. Trevon Diggs was just lost for the season, about you don't make a joke about it less than 24 hours later?

But even Stephen A. Smith had to rebuke Scott, saying he wouldn’t be joking about a season-ending injury.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark agreed and added, “No, don’t start that. Don’t start that.”

Many fans jumped to social media to put Scott on blast for joking about a serious injury less than 24 hours after it occurred.

Dallas Cowboys player Micah Parsons, for one, slammed Scott’s quip as “lame asf!”

“This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!” Parsons wrote on X.

Many others piled on Scott for the joke:

Bart Scott is one of the biggest clowns in sports media — Saadiq (@3Diqq) September 22, 2023

Classless move from Scott — Fantasy in the A.M. (@FantasyintheAM) September 22, 2023

ESPN laid off Todd McShay, Jalen Rose and Jeff Van Gundy but kept Bart Scott… — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) September 22, 2023

Bart Scott in the last 3 years: -Blamed Tee Higgins for the Damar Hamlin incident.

-Joked about Tuas serious concussion problems.

-Told the bucs to target daks ankle when he first came back.

-Smirked and made fun of Trevon Diggs season ending ACL. How does this man have a Job? — ✭ (@DiggsEnjoyer) September 22, 2023

THIS IS DISGUSTING: ESPN analyst Bart Scott making a joke about Trevon Diggs season ending injury. I don’t ever like to call for anyone’s job because we’ve all got family’s to support, but this is unacceptable. (H/T @jasrifootball) pic.twitter.com/9J7aLm8pjA — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 22, 2023

Not everyone agreed that Scott was so far out of line, though. Former sports reporter Jason Whitlock called the attacks on Scott an example of the “feminization” of sports.

When I say the sports convo has been completely feminized, this is what I’m talking about. What Bart Scott says here is completely harmless. Two trans-pundits threw Bart under a bus. Sad. pic.twitter.com/yKXGmAn3jD — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 22, 2023

