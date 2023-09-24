‘Broke My Heart’: Simone Biles Charges Racism in Viral Irish Gymnastics Video

Simone Biles has accused an Irish gymnastics competition of racism after video surfaced of a young black girl appearing to be passed up for a medal. At the same time, the white participants all received one.

The video was of an event called Gymstart in Dublin in March of 2022. In the video, a young black girl stands in a line with white gymnasts while a woman makes her way down the line, giving each girl a medal. However, when the woman comes to the black girl, she moves past her without giving her a medal.

The incident caused an uproar on social media, with one X user calling on Biles to respond.

On Friday, Biles let it be known that she did respond to the girl and her family.

“When this video was circulating, her parents reached out. It broke my heart to see, so I sent her a little video. There is no room for racism in any sport or at all !!!!”

when this video was circulating, her parents reached out. It broke my heart to see, so I sent her a little video there is no room for racism in any sport or at all !!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 23, 2023

On Friday, Gymnastics Ireland released a statement saying that the girl had not been passed over intentionally.

“Gymnastics Ireland immediately contacted the family to express its regrets and to assure them that the incident would be investigated,” the organization said in a statement.

“… The official in question accepted fully that what had happened had not been acceptable but stressed that it had not been intentional. The official concerned said that upon realizing the mistake they immediately rectified it and ensured that the competitor concerned was presented with her medal before she left the Field of Play (FoP).”

The statement added that the official issued a written apology to the girl and her family.