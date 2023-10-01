Police: Ex-Patriots RB Dion Lewis Threatened to Spit in Cops Face Before Arrest

in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Elsa/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Former Patriots running back Dion Lewis called arresting officers “p*ssies” and threatened to spit in their faces before his arrest, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Officers were summoned to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida, on September 18 in response to reports of an “unruly” person.

‘Belligerent’ Dion Lewis called cops ‘p–ies’, threatened to spit on them before arrest

Dion Lewis

According to reports, officers escorted Lewis to the valet area, where he was instructed to call an Uber or take a cab off the property.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis answers questions during the New England Patriots Press Conference on January 30 at the Mall of America...

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) answers questions during the New England Patriots Press Conference on January 30, 2018, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Lewis became belligerent in front of other casino patrons, calling officers ‘p*ssies,’ and advising he was not leaving property because he did nothing wrong,” court documents state.

The docs also state that Lwis attempted to spit on an officer if he was touched.

Lewis was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, a charge he pleaded not guilty to. The former Super Bowl champion is due in court next month.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.