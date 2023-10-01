Police: Ex-Patriots RB Dion Lewis Threatened to Spit in Cops Face Before Arrest

Former Patriots running back Dion Lewis called arresting officers “p*ssies” and threatened to spit in their faces before his arrest, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Officers were summoned to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida, on September 18 in response to reports of an “unruly” person.

According to reports, officers escorted Lewis to the valet area, where he was instructed to call an Uber or take a cab off the property.

“Lewis became belligerent in front of other casino patrons, calling officers ‘p*ssies,’ and advising he was not leaving property because he did nothing wrong,” court documents state.

The docs also state that Lwis attempted to spit on an officer if he was touched.

Lewis was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, a charge he pleaded not guilty to. The former Super Bowl champion is due in court next month.