Tim Brando Blasts Sports Media for Referring to Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes as ‘Black America’s Team’

Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando blasted coverage of the University of Colorado football program and said that too many news outlets are “appealing to the lowest common denominator” with stories about head coach Deion Sanders.

Brando says that in his estimation, Sanders is far more than just a flash-in-the-pan media draw and is actually building the Buffaloes into one of college football’s top teams, Fox News reported.

“Those that want to make this and have been appealing to the lowest common denominator in media and just making it about race are completely missing the point. Seventy-five percent of the players that are in college football are Black,” Brando said.

“The fact that there are Black coaches, Black head coaches, that was a battleground conversation with the Black Head Coaches Association years ago, which I’m happy to say Spencer Tillman and I were on the forefront of, and we’re talking about it for years while we were at CBS,” he continued.

“But Deion’s doing this … and to say that Colorado is certainly Black America’s team – that was on four or five different websites that you would figure it might be on, politically slanted, but then you saw a few sports websites go in that direction, too, legitimate websites – and I think that’s appealing to the lowest common denominator,” he said.

He says the facile focus merely on race obscures the real story of what Sanders is doing in Colorado.

“To make it about race is to, in my opinion, gloss over this amazing, historic run that Deion has had. And regardless of the outcome of the games both at Oregon and the loss at home to USC … he’s already won. I mean, he has. They are still the most talked-about team in America,” Brando exclaimed.

Brando added that “the turnaround here is off the charts” for the Buffaloes.

The sportscaster added that Sanders’s strategic use of the transfer portal and Nil has also helped set the Buffaloes up for great success, and said, “Deion’s done this in one year’s time, and he flipped it completely – something other coaches have never done.”

“You could either embrace it and move forward, understanding you better play this game, or if you fight it, you will eventually lose, and you’ll be done because the boat has sailed, and you’re not going to bring back into the dock,” Brando concluded.

Colorado has won three and lost two games so far this season and must win three more to become bowl eligible.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston