Israeli NBA Player Deni Avdija Heartbroken Over Hamas Attack, Personally Knew Victims

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is emotionally connected to Hamas’ tragic and barbaric attack on Israel in more ways than most. Not only is he from Israel, but he also personally knew victims of the terrorist group’s murderous rampage.

Avdija did not hold back as he released a statement detailing the “heartache” he feels after the evil that befell his country over the weekend.

“While I’m here playing ball, my thoughts are constantly pulled back to Israel,” the league’s only Israeli player said on Monday. “This past Saturday, terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad unleashed devastation in 21 spots across Gaza.

“They mercilessly murdered and slaughtered innocent children, women, and elders — some at home, others during a party while celebrating a holiday.”

Deni Avdija, #9 of the Washington Wizards, shoots a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics on March 28, 2023, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. (Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images)

Avdija continued, “The haunting images of women, children, and elders being taken into Gaza, many meeting a tragic end, remain etched in my memory.

“Knowing some victims personally adds another layer to my heartache.”

A fire breaks out outside an industrial facility after a rocket lands in the area, a few miles outside of Gaza, near Sderot, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

Avdija is not the only NBA player connected to Judaism who has spoken out after the attacks. Former New York Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire, whose father was Israeli, called Hamas “cowards” for attacking children and the elderly.

