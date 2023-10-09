A man died Saturday during a skydiving incident in Titusville, Florida, and his body was found on a resident’s lawn.

The incident happened a block away from the Arthur Dunn Airpark, according to the New York Post.

A news release from local law enforcement said:

Titusville Police Detectives are investigating the death of a man in connection with a solo parachuting incident that occurred on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at approximately 12:25 PM. The preliminary investigation revealed Frederick C. Morello, 69, of Ormond Beach, outfitted in parachute attire and gear was located on the lawn of a residence on the 2600 block of Merry Lane. Morello was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials believe the man was parachuting alone but did not offer additional information.

“I found out that the ambulance and the fire truck was around the corner from my house, at my aunt’s house, and I decided to go around there to make sure everything was okay,” one neighbor told WESH following the incident.

“I walked up on a parachuter on the ground. I didn’t approach, I just walked around. But I saw some gruesome stuff,” she added:

The Titusville Fire Department announced what happened in a social media post on Friday, and people voiced their sadness over the death.

Just before 12:30 pm today, TFD was dispatched for a possible skydiver down on Merry Lane, which is located adjacent to… Posted by Titusville Fire Department on Saturday, October 7, 2023

“I watch those skydivers almost everyday. I am so sorry to hear about this terrible accident,” one user wrote, while another said, “How terrifying! My heart goes out to everyone involved.”

In addition to the fire department, officials with the Brevard County Fire Rescue also came to the scene, however, “an initial request for a helicopter was called off,” the Post report said.

In March 2022, a skydiver died from injuries sustained during a landing in the Florida community of Zephyrhills, according to 10 Tampa Bay:

On Saturday, Titusville police said of the recent incident, “This remains an ongoing investigation and more details will be released upon its conclusion.”