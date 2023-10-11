Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested, Charged with Mother’s Death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been arrested in California on first-degree murder charges in the death of his mother and will be extradited to Illinois to face the charges, according to reports.

Brown was arrested in San Diego on Tuesday on a warrant from Illinois and is being held in a San Diego jail awaiting extradition, TMZ reported.

The arrest in Southern California came on the heels of quick action by Mexican authorities who deported the ex-player almost immediately once police in Maywood, Illinois, presented an official warrant for his arrest on murder charges.

Brown had posted to his social media a bizarre video recorded at a resort in Mexico in which he accused the Maywood Police Department and the FBI of kidnapping him, not once, but twice.

Update: ex-NFL player Sergio Brown, who was previously thought to be missing, isn't missing – he posted an Instagram rant saying he thought mom was on vacation’ days after her body found.https://t.co/EGgh2GTC4E A latest report said a neighbor claimed: "They seen Brown taking… https://t.co/DrFp6IC2iy pic.twitter.com/crbnhkCfoJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2023

Brown disappeared from the U.S. early in Sept. before officials found his mother, Myrtle Brown, 73, lying dead in a creek behind her house in the Chicago suburb.

Brown attended Proviso East High School in Maywood, Illinois, and went on to play for Notre Dame in college. He played 94 games during his seven-season NFL career from 2010-16, spending most of that time with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

