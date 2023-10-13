Trans Cyclists Take Gold, Silver Medals at Chicago Women’s Bicycle Race

A pair of male-born transgender cyclists took the two top spots in the women’s categories at Chicago’s CycloCross Cup bicycle race, sparking accusations of unfair competition.

Tessa Johnson, 25, won first place in the women’s SingleSpeed, and Evelyn Williamson, 30, placed second in the October 7 event, according to the Daily Mail.

As the two male-born racers stood on the podium, the third-place winner, Allison Zmuda, was the only actual woman in the winner’s presentation after the event held in Chicago’s Jackson Park.

The SingleSpeed event was not the only category that Johnson took for a female competitor. Johnson also won first place in the women’s Cat Half, winning $150 in prize money. And Williamson also won fourth in the Cat Half, winning a $75 prize.

Today male racers Tessa (Michael) Johnson and Evelyn Williamson once again proved they are GREAT at women's cyclocross at Jackson Park in Chicago. Johnson took in both the women's 1/2 AND the singlespeed. And Williamson took in the women's singlespeed. Results👇 pic.twitter.com/D9ZWXH6zuH — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) October 9, 2023

The Chicago CrossCup celebrates men racing in the women’s category and insists that it is proud to allow trans athletes to select whatever category they choose.

“The CCC has always been first and foremost about fostering a positive & supportive community built around competitive CycloCross racing, and that means welcoming and challenging everyone who wants to contribute to the series and make it better,” the organization says on its website.

In fact, the organization warns participants NOT to support women-only ideas and says it will kick out anyone speaking out against transgenders, and calls such ideas “stupid.”

“Discrimination or harassment of any kind on the basis of race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identification, national origin, sports ball team affiliation, or any other stupid idea someone comes up with to belittle others will not be tolerated at CCC events and may result in disqualification and/or being asked to leave,” the website adds.

Johnson and Williamson have taken top spots from women in Chicago before.

Just over a month ago, the two won the xXx Racing-Athletic Relay Cross in Chicago on August 27.

The pair ran as a team and mocked women with their team name — TS-ESTRODOLLS — a reference to the female hormone estrogen.

For his part, Williamson has been racing in the female category since 2017, picking up 18 titles.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston