Wis. Rep. Dave Considine Says Girls Who Lose to Trans Athletes Just Need to ‘Work Harder’

Wisconsin State Rep. Dave Considine (D) told his colleagues on the state house floor Thursday that he thinks girls who lose to male-born transgender athletes just need to “work harder” if they don’t like losing in sports.

Considine made the outrageous claim by insisting that his college-age “granddaughter” voiced this quip to him during a recent conversation the two had.

“And my granddaughter who is playing college sports, I asked her about this when we had this two years ago, and she said you know what, if a trans woman was competing against me in the sport then that just means if that person is better than me, I need to work harder,” the Democrat said.

Wisconsin State Rep Dave Considine (D) during a debate on a bill to ban boys from playing in girl’s sports, says if a boy is beating a girl, it means he’s better than her and she just needs to work harder pic.twitter.com/QJvgU59CwU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 13, 2023

The state rep. also accused parents who oppose males playing in girls sports of being “selfish.”

The rep.’s comments were delivered as he spoke to oppose a Republican measure to safeguard women’s sports and to restrict women’s sports to athletes whose birth gender is female.

Considine blasted parents who might be upset that their biological daughters might lose a scholarship to boys identifying as girls.

“Boy, that doesn’t sound like community, that sounds like selfishness,” he said during the debate. “I’m sorry to label it that way but that sounds like what it is to me. I’m only worried about myself, I’m not worried about building the team and having my school have a powerful team.”

Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) says if parents are worried about their daughters missing out on scholarships or making a team in college because there are biological boys on their team – then they're just selfish. pic.twitter.com/OLoKQTPngB — MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) October 12, 2023

Considine says on his legislative website that he was a teacher at Jack Young Middle School in the Baraboo School District for 29 years and retired in 2014 to run for the state assembly. He is currently in his third term as the rep. for the 81st District.

Considine, who belongs to the Democrat Party — which claims to be the exclusive party of “science” — appears completely ignorant of the distinct physical advantage a male body has over the female form. A webpage posted by Duke Law clearly shows that advantage by juxtaposing the records that have been attained by male athletes against those achieved by female athletes.

The difference is stark. Males outperform women in every category with faster times, longer stamina, and bigger records.

According to a 2022 report by the Alliance Defending Freedom, scientific research shows that males have definable advantages.

“Similarly gifted and trained males have physical advantages over females—from greater height and weight and larger, longer, and stronger bones to larger muscles and higher rates of metabolizing and releasing energy. These innate physiological traits result in greater muscle strength; stronger throwing, hitting, and kicking; higher jumping; and faster running speeds for males, all of which create an athletic edge over females,” the ADF wrote.

Contrary to what Rep. Considine claimed, no amount of “working harder” will allow most women to beat most male athletes. There is a reason sports have always been divided between men and women.

