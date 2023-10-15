Soccer Star Alisha Lehmann Claims a ‘Very Well-Known Celebrity’ Offered Her Big Cash to Sleep with Him

British soccer star Alisha Lehmann, often called the “sexiest soccer star in the world,” claims that she was offered more than $100,000 to “spend the night” with a “very well known” celebrity.

The 24-year-old striker, a native of Switzerland, told her story on the DirTea Talk podcast with host Shirin David and said the offer appeared suddenly on her cell phone when she was in Miami, Florida, Fox News reported.

She added that she dismissed the text at first because she had no way of knowing if it was real, but then said that a security guard was also contacted by this mystery celebrity, too, so now she knows it’s real.

“The message said: ‘I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs to spend a night with her.’ But my answer was – ‘No way! And just 100,000?’” she scoffed.

The 100,000 Swiss Francs is roughly $110,600 in U.S. dollars.

Lehmann said she is keeping the text on her phone out of amusement but has thus far refused to reveal who this celebrity might be.

The blond Premier League bombshell, who plays for Aston Villa out of Birmingham, UK, earned five goals in 22 matches last season but has not yet scored during the first two games of this season.

Lehmann reportedly dated Swiss national teammate Ramona Bachmann but was also romantically linked to men’s Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

