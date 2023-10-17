Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Says ‘This World Needs Prayer’ as Attacks on Israel Continue

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a few moments during Sunday’s presser to comment on the unimaginable terror attack perpetrated by the Palestinians on Israel and told the media that the world “needs prayer” in these troubled times.

After the Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers 42-21, Tagovailoa was happy to talk about 262 passing yards and three touchdown passes, but he also veered to more important topics.

Tagovailoa said he was grieving for the thousands of innocent Israeli citizens who were murdered by the Hamas terrorists.

“I kind of want to also just bring to the attention — I didn’t really realize how bad things were in Israel, and just wanted to bring to attention for those who don’t necessarily understand things that are going on, that it really is bad, and if you don’t understand, if you go on Google, you look, you search, and you read about what’s going on in this world,” Tagovailoa said.

“This world needs prayer,” he added.

After answering just one question, #Dolphins QB Tua paused his postgame press conference to discuss the difficult situation in Israel and bring attention to all the terrorist attacks by Hamas. "I didn't really realize how bad things were in Israel…" (via @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/M13rad8Xzu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

“I don’t know what we’ve come to, but you know, just my thoughts, my prayers are out with those people in Israel,” Tagovailoa continued.

“I know the Ukraine and Russia war is still going on as well, and just wanted to bring notice that although we have the freedom to do this here,” he explained, “play football and be able to have the freedom to do these things, that to come back into reality and think that’s where we all are here in this world. So just want to bring that to the attention.”

He concluded, saying, “hopefully, we all come together and can pray for the kids, the children, the wives, the women, and the men that are putting themselves out there every day for those unfortunate events that are happening right now.”

Tagovailoa has been one of the few in the NFL who is unafraid to speak his mind about his religious ideals.

Early this month, for instance, he delivered a heartfelt message on faith after a hard loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I think the best thing about being a believer of Jesus Christ, to me, is that the Good Lord up above doesn’t care whether you win a game, whether you lose a game,” Tagovailoa said after being asked how his faith helps him get past difficult games.

“For me, it’s been a little tough having to play on Sundays, having to understand that I’m not able to go to church. Really, a lot of it is having to watch church online after games and things like that,” he continued. “But allowing me this platform, to me, is the best thing in the world to be able to profess my faith on something that I firmly believe in, something that’s been foundationally instilled in me at a young age.”

FAITH: #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa talks about his faith and that he PRAYS in between drives on the sideline which helps him succeed on the field. “To me, it’s the best thing in the world to be able to profess my faith on something I firmly believe in.” Tua, as soon as he… pic.twitter.com/TF21UzBEOL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 2, 2023

“When I’m out there, like, I even pray before I go out to an offensive series and whatnot; I’m always praying, like, I’m on the sideline, it looks like I’m talking to myself, speaking in tongues. Some people think, ‘What? This guy knows how to speak in tongues,'” he added.

“I grew up in a nondenominational Christian church my entire life. So, yeah, like that. I mean, it does a lot. And so having to remember Scripture always keeps me encouraged in continuing to press forward, especially in times like this.”

