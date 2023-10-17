Police: Terrell Owens Struck by Car After Argument During Basketball Game

Former NFL great Terrell Owens was struck by a car Monday night following an argument during a basketball game earlier that day, TMZ Sports reports.

Police tell TMZ Sports that the trouble started when the NFL Hall of Famer was playing basketball in the Calabasas area of California. Owens and one of the other players got into an argument. Afterward, the man with whom Owens had been arguing got into his car and rammed the former Cowboy, hitting him in the knee.

Officers say Owens did not require medical attention.

Police are still searching for the alleged assailant. A report for assault with a deadly weapon has been filed.

As TMZ Sports reports, Owens has a history of weird encounters with the public. In 2022, his female neighbor accused him of trying to hit her with his car. She also accused Owens of threatening her. However, she was eventually hit with a second-degree misdemeanor charge of false reports after the allegations were unfounded.

In addition, Owens also got into a scuffle with a man who was heckling him outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California.