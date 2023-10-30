Lawsuit: United Flight Attendants Denied Dodgers Charter Flight Jobs for Not Being ‘White, Thin, Blonde’

A pair of United Airlines flight attendants have filed a lawsuit against the Airline and the Dodgers organization, alleging they were denied jobs on team charter flights because they were not “white, young, and thin.”

The flight attendants claimed that they didn’t have the “certain look” demanded by the team, and the airline refused to allow them the opportunity to serve on the flights, according to a lawsuit reported by the Fox Business Network.

Litigants Dawn Todd, 50, is Black, and Darby Quezada, 44, is of Mexican, Black, and Jewish descent, filed their lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Oct. 25.

The suit is chiefly against the airline, but the Dodgers are also listed as a defendant.

The airline has refuted the claims, telling the media, “United fosters an environment of inclusion and does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We believe this lawsuit is without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously.”

The team has refused to make a statement on the filing.

The women allege that the airline has staffed the Dodgers’ charter flights with “young, white, female and predominately blonde/blue-eyed” flight attendants.

The suit added that in 2022, the airline added several new attendants to the “dedicated crew.”

“But, unlike Todd and Quezada, these white United flight attendants did not have to interview for those coveted positions,” the lawsuit said, adding that the two were forced to undergo “extensive” interviews.”

The pair allege that their flights were steadily decreased, and ultimately, Quezada was removed from the flights “without any justification.”

Todd added that she was subject to demeaning insults and was dubbed the flight “maid.”

The two allege that the treatment impacted their health due to panic attacks, that they suffered anxiety, and a drop in self-esteem. They are seeking a jury trial.

Perhaps if these two flight attendants dressed like blasphemous drag queen Catholic nuns, they would have found it easier for the Dodgers to favor them.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston