Authorities Probing Whether Suspended Michigan Staffer Was Present at CMU-Michigan Game

Amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged sign-stealing controversy, new questions have been raised over whether suspended Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was present on the sidelines during a September 1 game between MSU and Central Michigan University.

Photos of a man in a goatee and wearing sunglasses have been revealed by The Athletic. The man in the image has not been identified, but critics say he bears an uncanny resemblance to Stalions.

In addition, Josh Pate of The Late Kick says that the sunglasses he is wearing may be Ray-Ban’s Meta glasses, which have the capacity to record what is before them.

All of this is conjecture currently, but officials have announced that they are aware of this new controversy and they are looking into it.

See the blue dot on those shades our guy was wearing well past sunset? pic.twitter.com/izpQn79GMx — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 31, 2023

NEW: @TheAthletic has obtained more photos of the goatee'd sunglasses person on the Central Michigan sideline at Michigan State. CMU is looking into whether this is Connor Stalions. Story: https://t.co/79siEcZ89r pic.twitter.com/R5AyslTIWF — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 31, 2023

Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain noted on Tuesday that the school is aware of the allegations.

“Before we go any further,” the Columbus Dispatch reported. “We obviously are aware of a picture floating around with the sign-stealer guy. Our people are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of it. We’re totally unaware of it. I certainly don’t condone it in any way shape, or form. And I do know that his name was on none of the passes that were let out. We just keep tracing it back and tracing it back and try to figure it out. It’s in good hands with our people. And there’s no place in football for that.”

The latest only adds to the sign-stealing allegations against Michigan after football staffer Connor Stalions was suspended with pay pending an investigation last month on the tail of sign-stealing accusations, the Athletic reported on October 20.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston