WATCH: Possum Reluctantly Removed After Storming the Field During Texas Tech-TCU Game

Screenshot (12)
Screenshot
Dylan Gwinn

A nocturnal wanderer made his way onto the football field Thursday night at the Texas-Tech-TCU game and found himself ensnared, literally, before being dragged off against his will.

Just before the end of the first quarter, a possum stormed the field at Jones AT&T Stadium.

As can be seen in the video, the lumbering marsupial thoroughly enjoyed his brief time in the limelight and was none too pleased about being wrangled and dragged off his national stage. The furry lawbreaker was consoled, however, by Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.

This was probably ill-advised, though, since the possum was already clearly agitated, and those creatures are known to be disease carriers. But thankfully, no one got bit, and the animal was removed without incident.

As for the game, Texas Tech beat TCU 35-28.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.