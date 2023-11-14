British Hockey Fans Give Standing Ovation for Matt Petgrave, Player Involved in Incident That Killed in Adam Johnson

British Sheffield Steelers hockey fans gave player Matt Petgrave a sustained standing ovation when his photo appeared on the arena’s big screen, two weeks after his high kick caused the death of opposing player Adam Johnson from a skate blade to the neck.

The Steelers returned to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Sunday for their first home game since the deadly incident that killed Nottingham Panthers player and former U.S. NHL member Adam Johnson on October 28.

The 8,000 fans jamming the rink gave the team a standing ovation to show their support as the game opened. Petgrave, though, was not present and did not play on Sunday. He has been out of the public eye since his bloody strike against Johnson, the Daily Mail reported.

However, when his photo flashed on the arena’s big screen, the fans leaped to their feet for another standing ovation to show their support for the player.

The South Yorkshire Police claim to have launched an investigation into the incident between Petgrave and Johnson. But they have offered no hint as to the direction their review is taking. They have said that the death was a “freak accident.”

Petgrave, though, has come under suspicion among many fans after an old video seems to show he performed a raised leg maneuver in the past that sent another opposing player crashing to the ice.

The video, from 2009 or 2010, seems to show Petgrave delivering a high kick to Whalers player Robbie Czarnik. The move is so brutal it sent Czarnik flying into the air in a somersault before slamming onto the ice.

Here's #MattPetgrave using his feet as a weapon. This guy had a history before he killed #AdamJohnson pic.twitter.com/RSe9PpPi8a — Shaak1087 (still Human) (@Shaakglith) October 31, 2023

Johnson’s aunt has also called for an accounting of the incident.

Kari Johnson, 62, has called Petgrave’s actions “reckless” and feels he had no reason to do what he did.

“It was very reckless,” Johnson said of the “horrific tragedy” of her nephew’s death. “I just want them [the authorities investigating] to get it right. We are looking for justice for Adam.”

Johnson’s aunt added that Petgrave’s kick was “totally unnecessary.”

“We are absolutely calling for a complete investigation,” Johnson added. “You don’t take your leg and kick somebody and cut their throat. I’m sorry.”

She added that Petgrave’s kick was “not hockey” and insisted, “My nephew was 6 feet tall, and whether you lost your balance or not, to have that leg come up that high and do a kicking motion like he did, that is just unacceptable.”

“That’s not a hockey play, that’s not a check. I understand that every team has an enforcer, per se, on their team,” Johnson reiterated.

