NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt Starts ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Appearance by Professing Love for Vanna White

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt made a puzzling admission as he kicked off his appearance on the TV game show Wheel of Fortune on Nov. 15 with a cheesy confession of love for long-time letter-turner Vanna White.

Of course, each show starts with host Pat Sajak spending a few minutes with each of the three contestants going over their biographies. But Brandt wanted to talk about the lovely White more than about himself, Mediaite reported.

The co-host of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football started by saying that while he was happy to meet Pat, he was far happier to meet Vanna.

“Pat, I’m thrilled to meet you, but Vanna, let’s just put the cards on the table,” Brandt said.

“I say this respectfully: you’re a TV legend. My wife is here. You were my boyhood crush. I loved you for many years of my life. You were the puzzle I wanted to solve, and I’m so thrilled to be here,” he gushed.

Guys, I’m on Wheel of Fortune tonight.

9pm Eastern on ABC. Most fun I’ve ever had. I left it all on the field, including my confession to Vanna… pic.twitter.com/GvYj5mqrCk — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 15, 2023

He went on to ask, “Do you have any advice for me today, Vanna? Because I believe you control the board. I love you, Pat. To me, this is a Vanna show.”

The 66-year-old model and TV personality did have some advice, it turned out.

White urged Brandt to buy vowels, “pretend like you’re in your own living room,” and focus on the game, but “not me.”

For his part, Sajak took a few seconds to needle Brandt for his pick-up line.

“‘You were the puzzle I wanted to solve’?” Sajak asked. “This is your line, Kyle?”

Brandt claimed he didn’t plan the line.

“It just came out,” he laughed. “I didn’t know that moment would happen. It just came out. Did I hit ‘bankrupt’ on that, Pat?”

Sajak, the long-time host of the show, has announced that he is retiring at the end of this season after more than 40 years hosting the game show.

