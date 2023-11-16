Roof Collapses on Venue for Tiger Woods’ Golf League

Tiger Woods’ new golf league is off to an inauspicious start after the air-supported dome in Florida, which is to house the new league, collapsed Wednesday night due to a power outage.

A power outage at the Palm Beach Gardens Arena caused the roof to collapse. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or major losses to vital equipment. The league is set to debut on January 9.

“At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines,” TGL said in a statement to Reuters.

The TGL is set to embrace new innovations, such as a simulator screen and adjustable putting surfaces.

“The SoFi Center constructed on the campus of Palm Beach State College is a nearly 250,000-square-foot venue with a 75-foot-high apex that will accommodate approximately 1,600 people on match nights during TGL’s inaugural season,” the New York Post reports.

The TGL is a team-based golf league developed by Woods and fellow PGA veteran Rory McIlroy’s joint venture, TMRW Sports. Once the league begins, whenever that is, it will feature six four-member teams. The teams will consist of PGA players. However, notably, the field will not include Masters champion Jon Rahm, who recently withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.