Colorado Player Accuses Deion Sanders’ Team of ‘Selfish Play’ After Humiliating Loss

Remember way back in Week 1 when Deion Sanders said he was about to get “comfortable” as a Division I college football coach after beating TCU? Well, he may not be so comfortable anymore.

What’s more, his players are starting to get uncomfortable as well.

After suffering a 56-14 thrashing at the hands of the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, their fifth defeat in a row and their seventh loss in their last eight games, Buffaloes running back Kavosiey Smoke posted on X that Colorado would be “undefeated” if they hadn’t played “selfish ball.”

Smoke then returned to X to accuse the media of making too much of his comments.

“Y’all trying to make something bigger than what it is,” Smoke wrote. “Be forgetting this y’all job.”

yall trying to make something bigger than what it is😒be forgetting this yall job https://t.co/S2rb8J4sgd — Kavosiey Smoke (@_KS20_) November 18, 2023

Smoke likely picked up blaming the media for merely reporting the things he said from his head coach, Deion Sanders, who frequently blames the media for reporting the news.

Here, however, is the reality: Deion Sanders entered Division I college football talking an enormous amount of smack and appeared to back it up in the early going as teams who weren’t very good – TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State – struggled to grasp what his team was all about. However, after watching three games of tape on Sanders and his Buffs, the good teams on their schedule figured Colorado out and picked them apart.

And Sanders, who, in addition to blaming the media, has also taken shots at his own players, hasn’t been good enough to adjust to what these elite D1 coaches are doing to him and his team. In other words, Sanders is not a very good coach at this level of college football at this point in his coaching career.

People might have had more patience with him and his young team had he not squandered his political capital by making his early success about race, as opposed to religion, as he had seemed poised to do. That, and the trashy antics of his sons and other players who seemed to show absolutely no respect for anyone. Now, he is no longer “Primetime,” as the networks have largely abandoned his team’s games because they’re not good.

These are facts, and they are not in dispute.

Will Sanders recover from this? Who knows? But that TCU game seems like it happened an awful long time ago.