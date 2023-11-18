Packers David Bakhtiari Blasted for Saying He’s ‘Not a Fan’ of Watching College Football

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari once played college football. However, that doesn’t mean he is a fan of watching it.

The Packers’ longtime stalwart at offensive tackle, who is currently on injured reserve, took to X Saturday to inform his followers that he is “not a fan” of watching college football.

“Ima keep it real with y’all…I am NOT a fan of watching college football. It’s tough to watch,” Bakhtiari wrote.

Ima keep it real with y’all…I am NOT a fan of watching college football. It’s tough to watch. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 18, 2023

Bakhtiari played his college ball at Colorado, where they just lost their fifth in a row and seventh out of their last eight. Maybe that could have something to do with it? However, the Packer lineman didn’t confine his critique to Colorado; he criticized the sport. Criticism came back at Bakhtiari fast and furious as X users blasted him for his take.

So you’re saying you enjoy watching shitty football?? https://t.co/DkwK2WDM1y — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 18, 2023

That’s fine, the smug NFL argument that their league is a million miles ahead of CFB is dying regardless — Adrian (@hallelalaluwah1) November 18, 2023

It's tough to watch NFL with trash calls — AEWMARK2018 (@aewmark2018) November 18, 2023

Not all the comments were negative.

Terrible product TBH. — Dominion Pro Bowl Voting (@Ferd_Turgeson) November 18, 2023

Not enough meaningful games. Always too lopsided. — Jeff (@WisCatholicTLM) November 18, 2023

Same bro — Bobby E (@BobbyEParody) November 19, 2023

Bakhtiari did attempt to explain why he felt college football was substandard.

Sloppy play all over the field. Poor execution. It’s like “nails on a chalk board” for my eyes when I watch it. There not all bad. But I’d say there’s a handful of college games I’ve actually enjoyed watching each year. Everything else is….terrible. https://t.co/fffpAX5UWu — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 18, 2023

So, is college football “tough to watch?” This year, it is for sure. Rarely has the league been this thoroughly mediocre. But it also depends on how you watch it. Are you watching it as a high-level football player like David Bakhtiari? If you are, I’m sure it is sloppy. However, if you’re watching it for entertainment value, it’s a lot of fun in most years.