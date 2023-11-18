Packers David Bakhtiari Blasted for Saying He’s ‘Not a Fan’ of Watching College Football

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari once played college football. However, that doesn’t mean he is a fan of watching it.

The Packers’ longtime stalwart at offensive tackle, who is currently on injured reserve, took to X Saturday to inform his followers that he is “not a fan” of watching college football.

“Ima keep it real with y’all…I am NOT a fan of watching college football. It’s tough to watch,” Bakhtiari wrote.

Bakhtiari played his college ball at Colorado, where they just lost their fifth in a row and seventh out of their last eight. Maybe that could have something to do with it? However, the Packer lineman didn’t confine his critique to Colorado; he criticized the sport. Criticism came back at Bakhtiari fast and furious as X users blasted him for his take.

Not all the comments were negative.

Bakhtiari did attempt to explain why he felt college football was substandard.

So, is college football “tough to watch?” This year, it is for sure. Rarely has the league been this thoroughly mediocre. But it also depends on how you watch it. Are you watching it as a high-level football player like David Bakhtiari? If you are, I’m sure it is sloppy. However, if you’re watching it for entertainment value, it’s a lot of fun in most years.

