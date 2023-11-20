Swimmer Meghan Cortez-Fields, a man living as a woman, broke several records after switching from the men’s team over to the women’s team at Ramapo College of New Jersey.

“Meghan Cortez-Fields won first place and broke a school record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.22 at the Cougar Splash Invitational, a two-day meet between six schools in Dallas, Pennsylvania,” noted Fox News. “[He] also came in first place in the 200-yard individual medley and earned second place in the 200-yard butterfly.”

“Cortez-Fields swam on Ramapo’s men’s team for three years before moving to the women’s team this season as a senior. Last year, she told The Ramapo News she admired Lia Thomas, the transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer who won an NCAA Championship in 2022,” it added.

The Ramapo swim team congratulated Cortez-Fields on Instagram for his record-breaking swim but quickly deleted it after women’s activist Riley Gaines blew the whistle on the post.

The Ramapo College Instagram account that posted the photo of the male swimmer has now deleted the post They always hate the public attention after being called out for their discrimination and mistreatment of women https://t.co/nqQNDAuCUP — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2023

Gaines later told Fox News that people who blind themselves to the “injustice of allowing mediocre male athletes to become record-breaking female athletes are either incompetent or misogynists.”

“Women are being asked to smile and step aside and allow these men onto our teams, all the while stripping us of opportunities, privacy and safety,” she said.

“The incident at Ramapo College shouldn’t be a shock to anyone considering we’ve seen virtually the same story time and time again with no people in leadership positions willing to take a stand for women,” added Gaines.

Ramapo College swimmer in NJ goes from less than mediocre male swimmer to a record smasher competing against the women. Hm, where have we seen this before? #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/4py4cHokkJ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2023

A spokesperson from Ramapo said the original post was only deleted to prevent comments attacking Meghan and that the school “supports all of our student-athletes.”

“The original post of Meghan’s achievement was deleted by a peer who wanted to protect their teammate from insulting comments on the post,” the spokesperson said. “The College continues to post team and individual student-athlete achievements for all programs on our Athletics website.”

