Fired NFL Coach Jon Gruden Said to be ‘Big Wildcard’ Candidate for Indiana Head Coaching Job

Rumors abound that fired NFL coach Jon Gruden has become a “big wildcard” candidate after the firing of Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen.

Allen was fired on Sunday after eight seasons as the school’s head coach on the tail of another dismal season, amassing a 33-49 record with the team. While he did lead the Hoosiers to three bowl games, he could never pull off a win.

“After continued evaluation of our entire football program, I have determined that we have lost momentum and that a change in leadership is necessary at this time,” Indiana Athletics Director Scott Dolson said Sunday, according to Fox News.

“I want to thank Tom for all of the contributions he has made to IU in his seven years leading our program. His passion, character, and class made a positive impact on our student-athletes. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Dolson added.

Allen’s release set off speculation about who might be in line to replace him.

In one report, Michigan’s offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, Alabama’s offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and Washington State’s head coach Jake Dickert were all mentioned as possible candidates.

However, The Athletic also mentioned a surprising name. The site mentioned Gruden as a “big wildcard candidate” for the job.

Gruden last made big news in 2021 when he was forced to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the release of a cache of his past emails that contained racist and homophobic rhetoric.

According to ESPN at the time:

Gruden emailed Allen that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell should not have pressured then-Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft ‘queers,’ referring to former defensive end Michael Sam, a gay player drafted in 2014, according to The Times. The Times also reported that Gruden used an anti-gay slur in several instances while referring to Goodell, and used offensive language to describe some owners, coaches and media members who cover the league.

In another email, Gruden allegedly wrote, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires,” a comment supposedly directed at NFLPA President DeMaurice Smith.

It was later alleged that a chief source of Gruden’s leaked emails was now former Washington Commander’s Owner, Dan Snyder.

The last time Gruden was in the NCAA was in 1989, when he was a tight ends coach at Pacific.

