REPORT: Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Leaked Emails that Got Jon Gruden Fired

A new report reveals that Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder is the main source for the leak of the embarrassing emails that ended up getting Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden fired from his job in 2021.

According to the report released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee this month, entitled “How the NFL and the Washington Commanders Covered Up Decades of Sexual Misconduct,” Snyder launched a wave of last-ditch efforts to throw the focus off his own actions while leading the organization, one of which was to give the committee a cache of emails he thought might make Commanders president Bruce Allen look bad, TMZ Sports reported.

But the stack of emails Snyder handed over to the committee the day before Allen was set to testify before the committee also contained a series of emails written by Gruden years earlier that many saw as racist.

The untoward language in his emails forced Gruden to resign as coach after the contents were made public.

The congressional report does not put Snyder is a good light, either. The report claims that Snyder “permitted and participated in” a seriously dysfunctional and abusive workplace culture.

Snyder is reportedly seeking to sell the team and most recently actor Matthew McConaughey announced his interest in joining a bidding team that includes rapper Jay Z and billionaire Amazon chief Jeff Bezos.

