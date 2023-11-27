VIDOE: NFL RedZone Studio Evacuated as Emergency Alarms Ring Live On Air

CULVER CITY, CALIF. - NOVEMBER 4, 2012: Scott Hanson (middle), lead anchor for the NFL RedZone network, is photographed during the Sunday broadcast of NFL games at the Culver City studios on November 4, 2012. He spends his Sundays bringing football fans NFL coverage live, on air, for 7 straight …
Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Broadcasters and employees of NFL RedZone were evacuated during a live broadcast Sunday when alarm bells suddenly started going off.

The evacuation occurred during the show’s broadcast of its coverage of the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday as show host Scott Hanson told viewers what was happening in the studio, according to Mediaite.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my 20-something year broadcasting career,” Hanson told viewers. “We have an alarm going off in the studios of NFL RedZone right now, in our studios here in Inglewood, California. We are being told we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency.”

The alarm was clearly heard over what Hanson was saying.

Hanson’s last words just before temporarily leaving his post almost seemed like a parody. Even as he was being told to evacuate, Hanson could not resist continuing his football commentary.

“So, to be continued, hopefully, although this game is in the fourth quarter, I will come back and give you a live update if and when I am able to. Thank you for your understanding and your patience. And here is third and thirteen for the Buffalo Bills,” he said as viewers continued to see the game on their screens while the broadcast studio evacuated.

Minutes later, Hanson gave fans the all-clear on an X post and noted that the alarm had stopped.

Soon enough, Hanson was back on the air, and NFL Media eventually posted it was all a false alarm and everything at the studio was fine.

Hanson was amused by many memes that started filling X after his little alarm episode, and he reposted some of the ones he found amusing.

