Deion Sanders Suffers Another Key Loss as Defensive Standout Transfers

The offseason isn’t even fully underway, and Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes are already crumbling.

Days after 4-star commit Anwann Hill decommitted from Colorado, junior linebacker Marvin Ham II entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

BREAKING: Colorado LB Marvin Ham II has entered the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 230 LB will have 1 year of eligibility remaining Had 36 tackles and 1 sack in 2023 for the Buffaloes https://t.co/quQs3GkMjj pic.twitter.com/8qyodqSTyv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 28, 2023

The loss of Ham is not insignificant. The former four-star was one of the most prolific tacklers from the linebacker position and was slated to play a major role in the Buffaloes’ defense in 2024. Sanders says he met with some of the departing players but acknowledged that he can’t stop all of them from going.

“I met with a few players this past week,” Sanders said on Saturday. “We hope they plan on staying and some guys… You know, if they want to go, God bless them. We want the best for them. We want the best for all these young men.”

It is safe to say that after starting 3-0, Sanders probably did not foresee himself begging players to stay on his football team. But, if winning is the ultimate deodorant, losing is the ultimate stink. And Sanders and his team flat-out stunk over the last two months.

The Buffaloes lost eight of their last nine and did not beat a team with a winning record in any of their four victories.

The losing is definitely prompting most of the departures. However, another factor is the status of Sanders’ sons. Shilo and Shedeur are juniors and are expected back at Colorado next year.

But what happens after that?

Some have speculated that Sanders would leave Colorado after his sons graduated, even if things were going well. If things aren’t going well, and they certainly aren’t, it’s almost certain that Sanders will bolt Colorado after next season.

Not exactly a great recruiting pitch.