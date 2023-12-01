David Pollack Joins the Fight to Save Women’s Sports: Calls on ‘Girl Dad’s’ to Take Action

X_@davidpollack47
X/@davidpollack47
Dylan Gwinn

Former Georgia Bulldog and ESPN commentator David Pollack has made it clear that he believes women’s sports should be for females and not mediocre male athletes.

On Thursday, Pollack posted a photo-shopped picture of himself when he was honored at Georgia following his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Except, instead of holding a framed certificate of enshrinement, Pollack held a message saying that WOMEN’S SPORTS IS NOT A TRANSFER PORTAL FOR
MEDIOCRE MALE ATHLETES WHO COMPETE AS WOMEN.”

In addition, Pollack appealed to the fathers of girls by reminding them that they would not want their daughters competing in an unfair competition that could leave them physically or emotionally damaged.

Awful Announcing labeled Pollack’s message anti-trans and charged that the former Bulldog had decided to wade into political waters by taking a stand on the issue of trans athletes in women’s sports.

Of course, this is insane, given that Pollack isn’t even addressing trans people in general. Instead, he specifically called out mediocre male athletes seeking fame and/or fortune by identifying as females to compete in women’s sports, which is maybe less than .0000001 percent of all trans people.

However, while the raw number of average male athletes seeking fame in women’s sports is relatively small, it is no less damaging to the girls who are physically or mentally at risk from having to compete against trans athletes.

For example, I highly doubt this female field hockey player in Massachusetts cares very much that the trans opponent who rendered her toothless only represents a small fraction of all trans people.

Nor would anyone on the staff of Awful Announcing or Deadspin be consoled by that fact if that had happened to their daughter.

David Pollack made his living playing and commenting on sports. He commented on an issue confronting female athletes in sports. Just because there are a bunch of idiots who think it’s good for women to be harmed or humiliated by men doesn’t make it political. It just means we have a lot of idiots out there.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.