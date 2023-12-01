Dead Longhorn Found at Oklahoma State Frat House Ahead of Big 12 Championship Game Against Texas

Police are investigating after a deceased Longhorn steer was found in front of an Oklahoma State frat house on Friday. Oklahoma State plays the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.
The animal was found with its stomach cut open at 6:30 am in front of the FarmHouse fraternity. The words “F*CK FH” were written on its side.
A criminal investigation is underway on the Oklahoma State University campus where a dead Longhorn steer was found this morning in front of a fraternity house. Stillwater Police tell me that the animal was found in front of the Farmhouse Fraternity around 6:30. OSU plays the… pic.twitter.com/4kZZ7MJYtU
We do not condone/endorse this behavior, we are simply reporting the scenes outside of FH Fraternity this morning.
Someone took #texashateweek a little too far… pic.twitter.com/1AubelWiPv
“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house,” OSU officials said in a statement.
