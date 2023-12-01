Dead Longhorn Found at Oklahoma State Frat House Ahead of Big 12 Championship Game Against Texas

Police are investigating after a deceased Longhorn steer was found in front of an Oklahoma State frat house on Friday. Oklahoma State plays the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.

The animal was found with its stomach cut open at 6:30 am in front of the FarmHouse fraternity. The words “F*CK FH” were written on its side.

We do not condone/endorse this behavior, we are simply reporting the scenes outside of FH Fraternity this morning. Someone took #texashateweek a little too far… pic.twitter.com/1AubelWiPv — Barstool Pokes (@BarstoolOKST) December 1, 2023

“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house,” OSU officials said in a statement.

“The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation.

“Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”The police have not publicly released any information on whether they have any leads or motives.Oklahoma State will play Texas at noon on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.