‘Makes Me Sick to My Stomach’: Transgender Racers Win Gold and Silver at Chicago Women’s Cycling Championships

Outrage erupted after two male-born competitors took the gold and silver medals at a Chicago women’s cycling championship on Sunday.

The Illinois State Cyclocross Championships, held in the Windy City on December 3, featured over a dozen competitors across several divisions, both men’s and women’s.

But the finish line saw a pair of biological men racing as transgender women win the top two slots in the women’s singlespeed division, according to Reduxx.

Trans racers Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson placed first and second, leaving third-place winner Kristin Chalmers as the only actual female winner in the female category.

This is not the first time that Johnson and Williamson have taken a woman’s spot on the winner’s platform. The same pair also won the women’s Cat Half in Chicago in October — each taking home a $150 prize — along with several previous events.

The Chicago CrossCup is 100 percent onboard with men competing as women, and the group even has militant proclamations in their rules that say if you don’t like transgender “women” competing in women’s sports, then they want you to stay away from their competitions.

“The CCC has always been first and foremost about fostering a positive & supportive community built around competitive CycloCross racing, and that means welcoming and challenging everyone who wants to contribute to the series and make it better,” the organization says on its website.

The organization warns participants NOT to support women-only sports and says it will kick out anyone they find speaking out against transgenders. In fact, they call the idea of women-only sports “stupid.”

“Discrimination or harassment of any kind on the basis of race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identification, national origin, sports ball team affiliation, or any other stupid idea someone comes up with to belittle others will not be tolerated at CCC events and may result in disqualification and/or being asked to leave,” the website exclaims.

Johnson and Williamson operate as a team and even mock women with their team name — TS-ESTRODOLLS — a reference to the female hormone estrogen.

For his part, Williamson has been racing in the female category since 2017, taking 18 titles away from his female-born competitors.

Their win has once again sparked condemnation.

Commentators weighing in include Megyn Kelly, who called the pair’s win “infuriating,” and Piers Morgan, who called it “outrageous,” the Daily Mail reported. Meanwhile, tennis great Martina Navratilova called the winners “mediocre males.”

