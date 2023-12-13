Colorado Announces Course on Leadership and Public Performance Inspired by Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders didn’t win much on the field this year, but he has done a fair amount of winning away from the field.

A week after getting the cover of Sports Illustrated, the University of Colorado announced the launching of a new class called “CMCI 4021: Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership.”

The course will help students learn how to manage their money and marketing in the NIL era and prepare them to become professional athletes with the knowledge to deal with fans and media.

Colorado has just announced a new elective course named after Coach Prime. pic.twitter.com/CwnIK3bg4i — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) December 12, 2023

The description of the course states that the course will “focus on helping college athletes explore how to manage their time in college, prepare for [their] career, manage their celebrity, identify when to best speak into their profit center, advocate for worthy causes, coordinate with sports agents and how to interact with journalists and the media.”

Sanders’ Buffaloes won four out of their 12 games this year. It’s unclear whether students will have to complete all assignments to pass. Or if completing four out of 12 will be good enough.