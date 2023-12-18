VIDEO: NFL Fans Tiring of Taylor Swift, Boos Erupt at Chiefs Game

The world-famous singer was again attending a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on her beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, this time at Boston’s Gillette Stadium as the Chiefs faced the New England Patriots. But not everyone was all that excited about her attendance.

The NFL has been all-in for the Kelce-Swift pairing, flogging the couple at every opportunity, including multiple showings of Swift in the stadium, both on TV and on stadium jumbotrons. But this time, things did not quite go as expected.

As the “Karma” singer stood in a suite watching the game with her Chief hat and sweatshirt, though, there was a bit of angst in the stadium.

Boos broke out when the scoreboard showed Swift in her suite, Fox News reported.

The NFL has been desperately pushing the couple on sports fans, even featuring the “Bejeweled” singer as the main header on its social media pages before finally taking the images down.

It’s all gotten so absurd that even Travis Kelce said the league is taking it all a bit too far.

Not that the New England Patriots didn’t try to pump up the wow factor by featuring Swift on the team’s X account once again:

Not everyone appreciated the Patriots’ focus on Swift, though:

Why are the patriots posting this she’s on the other side — Laking  (@LakingBall) December 17, 2023

Delete this. — dean (@DeanMauro) December 17, 2023

Embarrassing, whoever is running this account. — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) December 17, 2023

Go away! — Rose (@roseone18552855) December 17, 2023

Swift recently addressed the coverage.

She said she is aware of all the attention, but “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said of photographers. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p—ing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

