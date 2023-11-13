NFL Finally Dumps Taylor Swift from Social Media, Replaces Her with Vikings’ Josh Dobbs

After a 42-day run, the NFL has finally removed images and tributes to pop star Taylor Swift as the features on its social media accounts, replacing Swift with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Swift has been the face of the NFL’s social media since she attended the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game on October 1 to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

For instance, the NFL’s X header photo featured three images of Swift’s reactions during the game along with the caption, “We had the best day with you today.” But that has finally come to an end.

The #NFL changed their header from Taylor Swift to #Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs I think everyone approves of this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ys46nf9lIk — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 13, 2023

The league also featured Swift on its Instagram account bio, which briefly sported a line saying, “Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties.”

The NFL got a lot of pushback from football fans about the Swift references but defended its decision to feature her nonetheless.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL told People magazine. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

“The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players, and a variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games, and more,” the league added.

The Swiftness hit the NFL so hard that the league even reportedly began urging its network affiliates to air advertisements for Swift’s movie during game broadcasts.

However, the league’s push for Taylor Swift was a bit embarrassing for Chiefs star Kelce, who even admitted that the NFL was “overdoing it” with the Taylor Swift coverage.

But now the NFL is back with its feet on the ground and is touting its new star, Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs has now led the Vikings to two wins and, on Sunday, pulled off a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints for the NFL’s Week 10. Dobbs earned 268 passing yards and helped the Vikings build a lead in the second quarter that the Saints could never overcome. It is the second big showing since he joined the Vikings in a trade only 12 days ago. Sunday gave him his second game in a row with at least one rushing and one passing touchdown.

In his very first game on November 5, Dobbs led the Vikings to a 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

In total, he earned 312 offensive yards and two touchdown passes during Sunday’s game, giving him the historic stat of being only the second NFL QB with 400 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and no interceptions in his first two games with a team.

Dobbs has already earned a nickname, labeled the “Passtronaut,” because of his aerospace engineering major at the University of Tennessee.

Many fans took to X to celebrate the NFL’s decision to move on from its fascination with Taylor Swift finally.

The Vikings will next play Denver on Sunday.

